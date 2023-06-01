'My Beliefs Are Personal': Sara Ali Khan on Backlash Over Her Mahakal Visit

In an interaction with ANI, when the actor was asked how she deals with social media trolling, she replied, "Honestly, main ye keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi... ki main apne kaam ko bohot seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage... toh mujhe bura lagega. Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bol sakte hain, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki uorja achchi lagni chahiye...main uorja mein maanyata rakhti hoon."

Which translates to, "Honestly, I've said this before and I will say it again... I take my work very seriously. I work for the audience—for you. I would feel bad if you didn't like my work. But my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. And I will continue to visit. People can say whatever they want; I have no problem. Wherever you go, the most important thing is that you like the energy of that place. I believe in energy."

Before her Mahakal visit, both Sara and Vicky were spotted at a Shiv temple in Lucknow ahead of the release of their film. Sharing a picture from the visit on Instagram, Sara captioned the post, "Jai Bholenath".

