ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Reminds Me Of Gulmohar, TJMM & Baghban

The film follows the story of a young couple who want to build their own house away from their families.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starter Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film follows the story of a young couple who want to build their own house away from their families and the trouble that ensues afterwards. 

Listen till the end to find out why this film reminds me of the 2023 Manoj Bajpayee starter Gulmohar, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, and the great Indian family drama Baghban.

Also Read

Podcast | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Review: Better Chemistry Than Ranbir-Alia

Podcast | Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Review: Better Chemistry Than Ranbir-Alia
ADVERTISEMENT

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Gulmohar Review : Anti-Hero to 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'

Podcast | Gulmohar Review : Anti-Hero to 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'
Also Read

Podcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change

Podcast | Policy Researcher Talks Heatwaves, Heat Action Plans & Climate Change
Also Read

Podcast | Sometimes, Poetry Can Solve Every 'Masla' in Life

Podcast | Sometimes, Poetry Can Solve Every 'Masla' in Life

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal   Podcast   Sara Ali Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×