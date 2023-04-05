Photos: Rekha, Varun Dhawan & Others Attend Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Premiere

Rekha, Varun Dhawan and others attend Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are all set for the release of their upcoming spy series, Citadel. Produced by the Russo brothers, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April.
On Tuesday, 5 April, a special screening was held for the show in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the film industry, such as Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neha Dhupia, and Nora Fatehi, among others, attended the screening. Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, also arrived for the premiere.
Here are some photos from the event:
Priyanka Chopra looked like a vision in her blue dress.
Richard Madden looked stunning in a black suit.
Citadel co-stars Richard and Priyanka posed together.
Priyanka and Richard arrived hand-in-hand at the premiere.
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at the premiere.
Rekha looked gorgeous in a golden saree.
Varun Dhawan looked stylish at the premiere.
Aditi Rao Hydari looked vibrant in her white outfit.
Patralekha also attended the event.
Neha Dhupia also attended Citadel's premiere.
Nora Fatehi arrived in a black bodycon dress.
Other celebrities at the Citadel premiere in Mumbai.
Sanya Malhotra looked chic in her beige dress.
Sayani Gupta also attended the premiere.
Sunny Leone arrived in a white and green outfit.
Rakul Preet Singh also attended the premiere.
Karan Mehta arrived at the event in casuals.
Anusha Dandekar also arrived for the premiere.
Kabir Khan also attended the event.
Kusha Kapila was also spotted at the premiere.
