In Pics: Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra Promote Citadel In Style

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra at Citadel press show
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are currently gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated series Citadel which will stream on Prime Video on 28 April. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to promote the show. They were recently in Mumbai for a press event and looked amazing as they spoke about the show and more.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Priyanka Chopra promoting Citadel at a press show.
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra look stunning as the promote the show.
Citadel will release on 28 April.
Richard Madden looked dapper in his suit.
Priyanka choose to wear a golden dress for the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)