Pics: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Dance Their Hearts Out at Pre-Wedding Festivities

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dance together during their pre-wedding festivities.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to social media on Sunday, 29 January, to share some more stunning photos from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple shared some memorable pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, where they can be seen dancing their hearts out.
Athiya and KL tied the knot on 23 January at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family. As per reports, the Shetty family will soon host a grand reception party for their industry friends after the ongoing IPL season ends.
Here are some unseen photos from the couple's pre-wedding celebration:
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dance together during the Mehendi ceremony.
KL Rahul and Athiya share a cute moment at the Mehendi ceremony.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dance dance their hearts out during their pre-wedding festivities.
Athiya strikes a quirky pose for the camera.
Athiya and her friends enjoy the pre-wedding festivities.
The father-daughter duo dances together during the pre-wedding celebrations.
KL Rahul's picture-perfect moment with his mother from the festivities.
KL Rahul grooves with his friends during the pre-wedding celebration.
