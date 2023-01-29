Athiya Shetty Shares Unseen Photos From Her Pre-Wedding Ceremonies With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures from pre-wedding ceremonies.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are keeping their fans glued to social media by sharing stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Athiya and Rahul, who started dating in 2019, tied the knot on Monday, 23 January. The wedding took place at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their close friends and family.
On 28 January, Athiya shared some more photos from the wedding festivities. Here, take a look:
Athiya is surrounded by her friends as they celebrate the pre-wedding festivities.
Athiya and her mother, Mana Shetty, perform a ritual for the pre-wedding ceremony.
Athiya's picture from her pre-wedding ceremonies.
Athiya and KL Rahul share a hug.
Athiya looked stunning in a golden-pink saree paired with matching statement jewellery.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)