In Pics: Ananya Panday & Others Arrive For Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Wedding

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is all set for her cousin sister Alanna Panday's wedding with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray. Alanna and Ivor got engaged last year in 2021. The couple is now getting married in Mumbai on 16 March.

Alanna is a model and a content creator by profession. She is the daughter of Chunky's brother, Chikki Panday, and his wife, Deanne Panday.

Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving at the venue. Ananya was spotted with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, who were dressed in their best outfits. Jackie Shroff was spotted with a plant that he brought as a gift for the couple.

