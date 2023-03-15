Photos: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Arrive for Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Sangeet

Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and others arrive for Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray on 16 March, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies began in Mumbai on 14 March.
On Wednesday, 15 March, several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for Alanna and Ivor's sangeet ceremony. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, was also on the guest list. Besides, Ananya, along with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday, and Maheep Kapoor, among others, also arrived for the celebration.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Ananya Pandey looked stunning in a silver lehenga.
Ananya Panday arrived with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday.
Gauri Khan arrived in a formal western attire.
Maheep Kapoor arrived in a golden-pink saree.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal also arrived for the ceremony.
Sisters Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar arrived together.
Karan Mehta also arrived at the location.
Atul Agnihotri arrived with his wife Alvira Agnihotri.
Kim Sharma also arrived for the ceremony.
Tanisha Mukerji arrived in a beautiful yellow saree.
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap arrived with her boyfriend Shane.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)