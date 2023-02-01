‘Dreams Do Come True’: Ananya Panday to Star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Thriller

Expressing her excitement over her new collaboration, The Student of the Year 2 actor captioned her post, "Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! Udaan has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal. Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing @nikhildwivedi25 on this one. Let’s gooooo team!!!!!"

Here, take a look: