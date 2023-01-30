In Photos: Shafali Verma's India Win Inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup

The Indian team won the inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup title.
(Photo: ICC/The Quint)
Players of England and India line up for the National Anthems ahead of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Titas Sadhu of India celebrates the wicket of Liberty Heap of England during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Tash Farrant, Charlie Dean, Heather Knight, Harry Josephs, Kate Cross and Lauren Bell of England show their support during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final
Niamh Holland of England is bowled by Archana Devi of India during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Archana Devi of India celebrates the wicket of Niamh Holland of England during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Seren Smale of England is bowled by Titas Sadhu of India during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
G Trisha of India takes a catch to dismiss Grace Scrivens of England during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Alexa Stonehouse of England plays a shot during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Sonam Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Sophia Smale of England during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
G Trisha of India plays a shot during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Soumya Tiwari of India plays a shot during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Players of India look on during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Players of India celebrate after winning the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup following the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Titas Sadhu of India poses after being named Player of the Match following the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Grace Scrivens of England poses after being named Player of the Tournament following the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
Shafali Verma of India lifts the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Trophy following the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final match between India and England at JB Marks Oval on January 29, 2023 in Potchefstroom, South Africa
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)