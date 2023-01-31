In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face to the World

Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie's face to the media and fans.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie's face to the media and fans, weeks after she turned one. The face reveal took place at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony, which was attended by Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin. Joe and Kevin's wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, were also present at the event.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.
Here are some photos from the event that surfaced on the internet:
Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie.
Priyanka carries daughter Malti Marie in her hands.
Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie at the ceremony.
Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie share a cute moment at the ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a brown dress, while Malti Marie was dressed in a pastel beige dress.
Priyanka takes a photo as Malti Marie sits on her lap.
Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie.