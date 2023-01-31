In Photos: Last Rites of Odisha Health Minister Shot Dead by Policeman

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his last respects by offering floral tributes to the mortal remains of state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday, 30 January.
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers gather to pay tribute to party leader and Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, in Bhubaneswar on Monday, 30 January.
Jharsuguda: Mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das being taken for last rites during his funeral, in Jharsuguda district on Monday, 30 January.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Apollo Hospital where the state Health Minister Naba Das is admitted after he was shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, 29 January.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Apollo Hospital where the state Health Minister Naba Das was admitted after he was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, 29 January.
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, 29 January, Apollo Hospital officials informed. His family members, as well as state leaders paid their last tributes to the minister on Monday.
This came hours after he was allegedly shot at by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district. Das had reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
An inquiry has also been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire, Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told PTI.
