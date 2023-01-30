Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans Outside Mannat Following Pathaan’s Success

Shah Rukh Khan waves at his fans waiting outside Mannat.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan greeted hundreds of fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, on Sunday, 29 January, following Pathaan's record-breaking success. This was King Khan's first public appearance at Mannat since the release of the Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Shah Rukh looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he waved at his fans and performed the hook step of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Mannat. Take a look at some pictures here:
Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose, as he makes his first appearance at Mannat since Pathaan's relase.
Shah Rukh Khan blows a kiss for his fans.
Shah Rukh Khan performs the hook step of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'
Hundreds of SRK fans wait outside Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans with joint hands.
Shah Rukh Khan waves at his fans waiting outside Mannat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)