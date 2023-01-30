Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Waves at Fans Outside Mannat Following Pathaan’s Success

Shah Rukh Khan greeted hundreds of fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, on Sunday, 29 January, following Pathaan's record-breaking success. This was King Khan's first public appearance at Mannat since the release of the Siddharth Anand directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he waved at his fans and performed the hook step of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Mannat. Take a look at some pictures here: