In Photos: Rahul Gandhi Concludes Bharat Jodo Yatra With a Snowball Fight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally at the end of party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi play with snow at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Srinagar.
Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Srinagar.
Rahul Gandhi with his supporters in Srinagar.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and others during a public rally at the end of the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with partys General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public rally at the end of party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi saluting the flag along with Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others in Srinagar.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others during the flag hoisting ceremony at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar on Monday, 30 January.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 30 January, said that the aim of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was to save the liberal and secular ethos of the country.
Gandhi concluded the Yatra and hoisted the national flag at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, followed by a public rally.
"I have not done this (Yatra) for myself or for the Congress but for the people of the country. Our aim is to stand against the ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of this country," Gandhi said during the public rally.
Meanwhile, images of a snowball fight between Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went viral.
It covered 75 districts of the country, starting from Kanyakumari on 7 September.
