In Pics: Rani Mukerji & Kajol Celebrate Dusshera With Sindoor Khela

Cousins Rani Mukerji, Tanisha and Kajol play sindoor khela on Dussehra.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rani Mukerji looks beautiful in her traditional saree as she waves at the paparazzi.
Sisters Kajol and Tanisha arrive at the pandal to celebrate Dussehra.
Kajol plays sindoor khela with Tanisha and Akanksha Malhotra.
Tanisha mukerji smears sindoor on cousin Rani Mukerji's face.
Rani Mukerji with cousin Tanisha Mukerji at the Mumbai pandal.
Kajol celans the sindoor from sister Tanisha's face with a napkin.
Rani Mukerji distributed sweets to the paparazzi on Dussehra.
Rani Mukerji poses for the camera with cousins Tanisha and Sharbani Mukerji.
Rani Mukerji greets the shutterbugs with a namaste.
Actors and cousins Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji, who were recently busy celebrating the Durga puja festival, were pictured playing with sindoor (vermilion), at a pandal in Mumbai on 5 October, to mark the special occasion of Dussehra. The actors looked stunning in their traditional red and white sarees, as they smeared sindoor on each other's faces. The actors were also joined by their cousin sisters Akanksha Malhotra and Sharbani Mukerji in the celebration.
Take a look at some pictures here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)