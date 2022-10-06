In Pics: Rani Mukerji & Kajol Celebrate Dusshera With Sindoor Khela

Actors and cousins Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji, who were recently busy celebrating the Durga puja festival, were pictured playing with sindoor (vermilion), at a pandal in Mumbai on 5 October, to mark the special occasion of Dussehra. The actors looked stunning in their traditional red and white sarees, as they smeared sindoor on each other's faces. The actors were also joined by their cousin sisters Akanksha Malhotra and Sharbani Mukerji in the celebration.

Take a look at some pictures here.