Kajol is All Set To Play 'The Good Wife' in Her OTT Series Debut

Bollywood actor Kajol had recently announced her maiden OTT web series project with Disney+ Hotstar on 18 July. The Dilwale actor has shared a 30-second announcement video of the same, today on 8 September, with her fans.

The Good Wife is adapted by the popular American series of the same name starring Alicia Florrick. The show has already gone on floors in Mumbai, and will be soon premiered on the OTT platform.