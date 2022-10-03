Dussehra Mela 2022: 5 Best Places To Visit in Delhi for Ravan Dahan on Dussehra
Dussehra 2022: Here is the list of 5 best places in Delhi that you must visit for Ravan Dahan 2022.
Dussehra is an important festival of Hindus and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm every year. A lot of Dussehra Melas (fair) are witnessed in different parts of the country. This year Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. Dussehra is a festival to cherish the victory of good over evil. It is the festival that is observed among the 9 days of Navratri. Dussehra marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga Over demon Mahishasur.
Like other cities of the country, Delhi is also known for its grand Dussehra celebrations. In many places of Delhi, Dussehra Melas are held and people enjoy the festival with full excitement and grandeur. Ravan Dahan (a ritual in which an effigy of ten-headed demon Ravan is burnt down to mark the end of evil) is the most exciting part of Dussehra festival. Let us read about some famous places for Ravan Dahan in Delhi.
Dussehra Mela 2022: 5 Places in Delhi You Must Visit for Ravan Dahan This year
Following are the 5 best places to visit for Ravan Dahan in Delhi on Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022:
1. Ramlila Ground, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi: If you are a foodie or like to visit fairs, then this is the right place for you. Every year, Dussehra mela is held with full grandeur at Ramlila ground, Ajmeri Gate. Ravan Dahan ceremony will be held on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. People can also enjoy lots of delicacies and other events.
2. Netaji Subhash Park, Pitampura: Enjoy grand Dussehra Mela 2022 at Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura. You can also witness Ravan Dahan along with colourful music and light shows. Street food stalls are also available in the Dussehra fair.
3. Janakpuri Ramlila Ground, New Delhi: People must attend the Ravan Dahan ceremony held at Ramlila Ground Janakpuri. Here the statues of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad are together burnt in a grand manner along with special effects.
4. Red Fort Ground, New Delhi: This is one of the best places to visit Ravan Dahan. Every year on the eve of Dussehra/ Navratri, fairs are held here with great pomp. On Vijayadashami, Ravana is burnt down in a grand manner. Huge numbers of people along including some veteran leaders come to this place to witness the Ravan Dahan.
5. Ramlila Ground, Sadar Bazaar, Delhi Cantt: Every year, grand Ramlila events are held at this place. This place is a little bit crowdy but you will enjoy the Ravan Dahan ceremony here.
Apart from these places, you can also visit Pacific Mall Dwarka, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Copernicus Marg, and JLN Stadium for Ravan Dahan and Dussehra Mela.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Dussehra Dussehra Mela Ravan Dahan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.