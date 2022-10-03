In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol & Others Celebrate Durga Puja 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol & Others Celebrate Durga Puja 2022
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor poses for the camera at Durga puja celebration.
Cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol pose together for the camera at Durga puja celebration.
Ranbir Kapoor takes a selfie at the Durga puja.
Tanuja, Ayan Mukerji, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan attend the Durga puja.
Filmmaker Anurag Basu arrives at the Durga pandal.
Actor Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji at the Durga puja.
Co-actors Ranbir and Mouni pose with Brahmastra director Ayan in front of Goddess Durga's idol.
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at the Durga puja.
Several Bollywood stars including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and Tanuja, who are regulars at the yearly Mukerji family puja, were seen celebrating Durga puja together at a pandal in Mumbai, on Monday, 3 October. The celebs were also joined by actor Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anurag Basu at the celebration.
Take a look at the pictures here:
