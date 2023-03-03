Photos: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan & Others Attend Malaika Arora's Mom's B'day

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attend Malaika Arora's mom's birthday bash.
Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora hosted a grand party for their mother, Joyce Arora, on her 70th birth anniversary in Mumbai on 2 March. Several Bollywood celebrities were invited to the bash, including Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Malika's beau Arjun Kapoor, among others.
Here are some pictures from the party:
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan look stunning in black.
Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in balck.
Ritesh Sidhwani arrives at the party with his wife Dolly Sidhwani.
Malaika and Joyce pose with a friend for a picture.
Malaika and Joyce pose with some friends at the party.
Joyce Arora shares a kiss with her husband.
Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor twin in black.
Malaika Arora and her family celebrate Joyce's birthday.
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora with their parents.
