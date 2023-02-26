Have You Seen These Look Test Photos of Kareena Kapoor AKA Pia from '3 Idiots'?

While filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots was all about the camaraderie between Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi's memorable characters, Kareena Kapoor's Pia was also much adored by the audience.

14 years after the film's release, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to social media to share some never-before-seen pictures from the numerous look tests of Kareena for the film. And these images will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face.

Take a look at them here: