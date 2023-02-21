ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Jeh’s 2nd Birthday at the Pool

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh turns two on 21 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Jeh, celebrated his second birthday on 21 February. On the special occasion, parents Kareena and Saif threw a fun pool-themed party for their son in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the bash with their children. Actors Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu were also spotted arriving at the party.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Also Read

'I Love You': Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics of Son Jeh On His Birthday

'I Love You': Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics of Son Jeh On His Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×