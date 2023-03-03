Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor & Other Celebs Arrive in Style at an Event

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Neetu Kapoor attend an event in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish best as they graced the launch of ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's upcoming fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor in Mumbai on Thursday, 2 March. The guest list included Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Sussane Khan, among others. The stars put their best fashion foot forward as they posed for the shutterbugs at the event.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in her white suit.
Jaya Bachchan looked beautiful in her traditional attire.
Shweta Bachchan opted for an off-white bodycon gown.
Sussanne Khan arrived with her with boyfriend Arslan Goni.
Huma Qureshi made heads turn in her stylish ensemble.
Neha Dhupia arrived with her husband Angad Bedi.
Sonali Bendre looked like a vision in a purple dress.
Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a pink saree.
Babil Khan looked dapper in his colorful outfit.
Uorfi Javed wore a red ensemble.
