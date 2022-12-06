In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Birthday Bash

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Birthday Bash

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon also joined the celebration on Monday.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha pose with Manish Malhotra at his birthday bash.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday on 5 November. He hosted a party for his close friends at his Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rekha among others joined Malhotra in his celebration.

Here are some pictures from the party.

Manish Malhotra poses with Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Niranjan Iyengar, and Jitesh Pillai at his birthday bash.

Rekha, Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra pose for a fun picture.

Raveena Tandon and Manish Malhotra take a selfie together.

Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra take a selfie together.

Rekha looked glamorous in her golden traditional wear, while Manish chose an all-black look for his special day.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rekha pose with Manish Malhotra at his birthday bash.

Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon take a selfie.

