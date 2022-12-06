In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha & Others Attend Manish Malhotra's Birthday Bash

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday on 5 November. He hosted a party for his close friends at his Mumbai residence. Several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rekha among others joined Malhotra in his celebration.

Here are some pictures from the party.