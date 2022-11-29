Probe Launched After Raveena Tandon's Safari Video Shows Her Vehicle Near Tiger
In the video, Raveena Tandon can be seen travelling in her safari vehicle, as it moves closer towards the tiger.
The Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities launched a probe after Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's safari video from Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district surfaced the internet, according to a report by PTI. In the video, the actor can be seen travelling in her safari vehicle, as it allegedly moves closer towards the tiger. While, the shutter sounds of the cameras can be heard in the clip, the tiger is spotted roaring towards the vehicle.
In continuation to the report, Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest said following the directives of senior officials, he has started an investigation into the alleged incident that took place on 22 November.
He further told PTI, that the officials and the vehicle driver on duty there will be issued a notice for interrogation and the probe report will be submitted to senior officials for further action.
Earlier this week, Tandon had shared a couple of pictures from her safari on social media, including the video of the tiger that she filmed with her camera during the expedition.
A while ago, the actor had shared a video from the Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, claiming that some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure in the park.
Tandon had tweeted, "Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. Humiliation they are subjected to."
In response, the Park authorities said that they have started an investigation into the matter, and that such acts are punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act.
