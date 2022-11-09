Manish Malhotra’s Couture Combines His Cinema With His Latest Bridal Collection

It’s the 1970s. Mainstream Hindi films are writing and rewriting chapters of Indian culture with every blockbuster. This is the era of the angry young man, the romantic superstar, gun wielding villains and the heroic son who swore vengeance.

But something’s amiss. It’s all about the archetype male; from aspiration to inspiration, the buffet of cinematic glory only belongs to the actors. It’ll be a while before mainstream Hindi cinema offers its actresses the distinction they deserve.

It’s now the 90s. The era of the angry young man is long gone. It’s now the era of the lovesick leading man who yearns for his beloved. For the first time in mainstream Hindi films, moviegoers leave the theatre smitten by the actress. The men replace their idea of a lover with the actress they see on the screen and the women aspire to look like the said actress.

Something had changed.

How actresses in mainstream Hindi films were presented was no longer the same.