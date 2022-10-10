Karan Johar Posts a Cryptic Tweet and Quits Twitter; Netizens React
"Making space for more positive energies only and this is a step towards that. Goodbye Twitter," tweeted Karan.
Karan Johar, the Indian filmmaker, has quit the microblogging site Twitter. In his last post before leaving Twitter, he wrote,"Making space for more positive energies only and this is a step towards that. Goodbye Twitter". KJo's sudden announcement has created a lot of buzz online.
Currently, it is not clear if Karan will be returning to Twitter after a hiatus or has quit the platform permanently. He is one of the most active celebs on social media but in recent years, he has also been at the receiving end of some brutal trolling. While social media gives an opportunity to celebs to interact with fans and audiences, it also comes with a notorious cost, as it makes them more vulnerable to incessant trolling that may cause stress or impact one's well-being.
As soon as Karan made the announcement on Twitter, people on Twitter have had a mixed reaction, while some blamed the trolls for Karan's sudden exit, others are calling it 'good riddance'. Here are some reactions:
