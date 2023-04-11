In Photos: Inside Deepika Padukone's Fun Trip to Bhutan & Hike to Tiger's Nest

Deepika Padukone with fans in Bhutan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Deepika Padukone recently took a trip to Bhutan, and several pictures from her visit have surfaced on the internet. From hiking to a tiger's nest in Taksang, Paro, to resting at a cosy cafe in Bhutan, Deepika seems to have had a lot of fun on her trip. Some fans even shared some pictures with the Pathaan actor on Instagram, which are currently doing the rounds on social media.
Here, take a look:
Deepika poses with her fans in Bhutan.
Deepika poses with the staff of Your Cafe Bhutan.
Deepika clicks a picture with a fan at a Tiger Nest in Taksang, Paro, Bhutan.
Deepika clicks a selfie with a fan on her flight.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)