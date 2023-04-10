Here's a Fun BTS Video From Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Project K'

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Project K.
The Project K team recently released a BTS video of the pre-production team hard at work for the Prabhas starrer film. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and is all set to release next year, is a pan-Indian film that seems to fall in the genre of science-fiction and fantasy.
In the video released by Vyjayanthi Movies, we can see, the design team trying to figure out what the Raiders would look like. In the short video we can see that the pre-production team is hard at work as they attempt to understand what kind of costumes and VFX should be used.
The captioned the post as "Who are the raiders?"
The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and it is backed by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. Project K will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
The film is all set to release on 12 January 2024.
