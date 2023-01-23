In Photos: Here’s a Look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Dreamy Wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony amidst friends and family in Khandala on Monday, 23 January. Taking to social media, the couple shared some dreamy pictures from their big day. In the photos, Athiya wore a beautiful pastel pink lehenga for the wedding, while, the groom complimented her look in an embroidered off-white kurta.
They captioned their post, "In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."
Here, take a look:
Athiya and KL Rahul take pheras around the holy fire.
Athiya and KL Rahul hold each other's hands.
Athiya and KL Rahul perform the wedding ceremonies around the holy fire.
Athiya and KL Rahul pose together for the paps.
Athiya wore a pastel pink lehenga, while KL Rahul complimented her look in an off-white kurta.
Athiya and KL Rahul's picture-perfect moment from the wedding.
KL Rahul kisses Athiya's hand.
