Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Get Married; Suniel Shetty Distributes Sweets

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get married.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
After several years of dating, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have finally tied the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their friends and family at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January.
Athiya's father and brother, Ahan Shetty, were also spotted distributing sweets among the paparazzi after the wedding.
Greeting the media, Suniel said, "Bahut acha raha, aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon" (It went really well and the pheras just ended. The wedding is officially done and I'm now officially a father-in-law).
Here, take a look:
Suniel Shetty distributes sweets among the photojournalists.
Several known faces from Bollywood and the sports industry attended the wedding, including actor Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron.
As per reports, the family will host a grand reception in Mumbai after the IPL season ends.
