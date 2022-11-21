In Photos: Kerala Streets Deck Up as FIFA World Cup Fever Grips State

With fans donning jerseys of their favourites, massive cut-out posters have been erected in different parts of Kerala.
(Photo: The Quint)
After 12 years of preparation for the FIFA World Cup, the football tournament was finally kicked off at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on 20 November, Sunday. Click here for opening ceremony highlights.
With the greatest football spectacle underway, Kerala is also set to support the biggest stars of the sport. With fans donning jerseys of their favourites, massive cut-out posters have been erected in different parts of Kerala.
Like every other edition of this tournament, the allegiance of the nation is divided among many different teams, with Brazil and Argentina being the most supported sides. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and four-time champions, Germany, are among the other teams to receive support from India, as murals and flags adorn the streets of West Bengal, Kerala and other states.
Italian football player Christian Panucci with the budding footballers at the inauguration ceremony of Kerala Milan Academy, the official training centre of the famous Italian football club AC Milan, in Kochi, Wednesday, 16 November.
Saudi fans in Kozhikode.
Neymar and Messi cut-out posters in Kozhikode.
Football fans click selfie with cut-out posters in Kozhikode.
Spanish football fans from Kerala showcasing all the 26 players to defend Spain in the World Cup 2022.
Cut-out posters of Lione Messi and Neymar in Cheruvadi, Kozhikode.
Vallikkad, Malappuram,all decked up in support of the Brazilian football team.
Football fever in Pallikkunnu, Kannur.
Argentina fans put up poster in TN Puram, Malappuram.
Cut-out poster of Argentinian footballer Messi in Tanur, Malappuram.
Lionel Messi fans make a design in Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam.
Brazil fans in Palam, Idukki, put up posters supporting the team.
Lionel Messi and Neymar cut-out posters in Mundakkayam, Kottayam.
Brazilian flags put up in Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram, in support of the football team.
A house in Pallissery, Malappuram, painted with the colours of the Brazilian football team.
