In Photos: Kerala Streets Deck Up as FIFA World Cup Fever Grips State

After 12 years of preparation for the FIFA World Cup, the football tournament was finally kicked off at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on 20 November, Sunday. Click here for opening ceremony highlights.

With the greatest football spectacle underway, Kerala is also set to support the biggest stars of the sport. With fans donning jerseys of their favourites, massive cut-out posters have been erected in different parts of Kerala.

Like every other edition of this tournament, the allegiance of the nation is divided among many different teams, with Brazil and Argentina being the most supported sides. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and four-time champions, Germany, are among the other teams to receive support from India, as murals and flags adorn the streets of West Bengal, Kerala and other states.