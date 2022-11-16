FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, Squads, Players, Tickets, and More

The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup will be played from Sunday, 20 November to Sunday, 18 December 2022 in Qatar. This is the first time ever that the FIFA World Cup tournament will be hosted by the Arab world.

All the participating teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be divided into 8 groups including - Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, Group F, Group G, and Group H.

The tournament will be played in two phases - Group Phase and Knockout phase. Group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December 2022 while as the knockout phase will start from 3 December and end on 18 December 2022.

Let's check out the full schedule, player list, teams, tickets, and other details of FIFA World Cup 2022 below.