FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, Squads, Players, Tickets, and More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Here's the schedule, squads, players, tickets. teams, venues, and more.
The 22nd edition of FIFA World Cup will be played from Sunday, 20 November to Sunday, 18 December 2022 in Qatar. This is the first time ever that the FIFA World Cup tournament will be hosted by the Arab world.
All the participating teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be divided into 8 groups including - Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, Group F, Group G, and Group H.
The tournament will be played in two phases - Group Phase and Knockout phase. Group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December 2022 while as the knockout phase will start from 3 December and end on 18 December 2022.
Let's check out the full schedule, player list, teams, tickets, and other details of FIFA World Cup 2022 below.
FIFA World Cup 2022: List of Teams
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Qatar
|England
|Argentina
|France
|Spain
|Belgium
|Brazil
|Portugal
|Ecuador
|IR Iran
|Saudi Arabia
|Australia
|Costa Rica
|Canada
|Serbia
|Ghana
|Senegal
|USA
|Mexico
|Denmark
|Germany
|Morocco
|Switzerland
|Uruguay
|The Netherlands
|Wales
|Poland
|Tunisia
|Japan
|Croatia
|Cameroon
|Korea Republic
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Full Schedule of Matches
Here's the schedule of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Tickets for International and Qatar Residents - Direct Links
All the FIFA World Cup fans must follow the below-mentioned links to grab their tickets.
[access.tickets.fifa.com/pkpcontroller/wp/FWCMaint2/index_en.html?queue=05-FWC22-FCFS-PROD] (For International fans).
[access.tickets.fifa.com/pkpcontroller/wp/FWCMaint2/index_en.html?queue=05-FWC22-FCFS-PROD] (For Qatar residents).
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Number of Matches and Stadiums
The total number of matches that will be played in the FIFA World Cup 2022 is 64. All these matches will be played in the following 8 stadiums.
Al Bayt Stadium
Khalifa International Stadium
Al Thumama Stadium
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Lusail Stadium
Stadium 974
Education City Stadium
Al Janoub Stadium
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.