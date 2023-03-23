Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur Dazzle at 'Gumraah' Trailer Launch

In Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur Dazzle at 'Gumraah' Trailer Launch

'Gumraah' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Mruanl Thakur, and Ronit Roy will hit the theatres on 7 April.
Team Gumraah came together to launch their trailer.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Gumraah. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the thriller drama also stars Ronit Roy, Deepak Kalra, and Vedika Pinto, among others, in pivotal roles.

On Thursday, 23 March, the lead actors and the director of Gumraah held a special press event in Mumbai to launch the trailer of their film. Here are some pictures from the event:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Munal Thakur posed for the shutterbugs.

Team Gumraah at their trailer launch.

The lead actors of Gumraah posed with the director.

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black and white attire.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in his casual look.

Aditya Roy Kapur and director Vardhan Ketkar posed together.

