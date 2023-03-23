In Photos: Aditya Roy Kapur & Mrunal Thakur Dazzle at 'Gumraah' Trailer Launch

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Gumraah. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the thriller drama also stars Ronit Roy, Deepak Kalra, and Vedika Pinto, among others, in pivotal roles.

On Thursday, 23 March, the lead actors and the director of Gumraah held a special press event in Mumbai to launch the trailer of their film. Here are some pictures from the event: