'OG Night Manager Watched Our Show': Aditya Roy Kapur Speaks to Tom Hiddleston

'The OG Night Manager Watched Our Show': Tom Hiddleston Calls Aditya Roy Kapur
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aditya Roy Kapur's show The Night Manager is a sleek action thriller which also happens to be a remake of Tim Hiddleston's show of the same name which was in turn adapted from the book series by John le Carré. In a recent post shared by Aditya, on Friday, 17 March, he is seen to be on a video call with Tom.
It seems that the original 'Night Manager' has now had a conversation with the star of the Indian remake. Tom apparently had some kind words to say about the Indian show. Sharing two pictures of them during the ongoing video call, Aditya captioned the post, "The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday!"
"He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye," he added.
The original British series ran for six episodes and won three Golden Globe awards. The show starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles.
The Hotstar show stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. The Hindi remake is created and directed by Sandeep Modi, with Priyanka Ghosh serving as co-director.
The Night Manager was released on 17 February.
