In Photos: BTS' Jung Kook, Morgan Freeman Star in 2022 FIFA WC Opening Ceremony

One of the most popular faces in Hollywood Morgan Freeman and South Korean band BTS' Jung Kook stole the limelight during a glittering opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

One of the non-musical performers was American actor Morgan Freeman. The 85-year-old narrated the event live and delivered a speech about the "emotions that connect us all now". It spanned around 20 minutes and kept the audience all around the world glued to their screens.

Legendary American actor said football unites nations. "Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities," said Freeman.

However, besides Freedman, the real star of the nearly hour-long ceremony had to be BTS' Jung Kook laying down his new tune "Dreamers" for the 60,000-capacity stadium. Surrounded by dancers, the international superstar set the standard for World Cup opening ceremonies to come.