FIFA World Cup 2022: From Pit to Pinnacle – How Qatar Build a Team From Scratch

In any major event involving multiple nations, and subsequently, fans from numerous countries under the same roof, there are three protagonists – the sport itself, the players, and importantly, the host nation.

Back in 2010, South Africa became the first nation to host the biggest football spectacle – the FIFA World Cup. Spain’s triumph, the Netherlands’ agonising defeat in the final and Diego Forlan’s exquisite skills from that competition are still cherished by fans of the game, but amid the sporting aspects, fans also vividly remember the ‘vuvuzelas.’

Almost everyone in the stadium had a ‘vuvuzela’ in their hand – a plastic horn which produced a distinctively loud noise when blowing. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the hosts have claimed fame yet again, albeit not for the right reasons this time.