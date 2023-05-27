In Pics: Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan & Others Dazzle At IIFA Rocks 2023

IIFA Rocks 2023: Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan & Others Attend In Style
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) started on 26 May. This year’s hosts are Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur. Many celebrities were seen attending the green carpet event.
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in black.
Esha Gupta stunned in a silver dress.
Abhishek Bachchan opted for a white suit.
Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in her gown.
Salman Khan turned heads in black.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)