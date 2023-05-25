In Pics: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Attend IIFA 2023 Pre-Event

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) have started. The award function is in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be on 26 to 27 May 2023. This year’s hosts are Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao along with performers Salman Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nucleya, Sunidhi Chauhan and Iulia Vantur.