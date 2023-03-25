In Photos | 'Living One Day At A Time': Parents Of Children With DMD

And while the physical disabilities hurt, there’s mental pressure too. Balkrishna’s kids, who are now old enough to surf the internet for their questions, often end up asking him how long they’re going to live. He, in turn, asks, “What does a parent say to that?” He’s stopped thinking about the future now because he worries if his kids might even have it. Uday also often asks his mother why he can’t play with the other kids, when he’ll get better, or why God did this to him. His mother, who has been told that her son won’t live beyond 14, doesn’t know how to respond to any of his questions.