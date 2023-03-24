In Photos: Precautions For Tuberculosis Patients During Flu Season

The management of TB is also aided by numerous lifestyle modifications.
(Photo: iStock)
People with tuberculosis and those at risk need to beware of when the influenza season starts.
In most parts of India, circulation can start increasing anytime from the later half of the monsoon season till the end of winter. An increase in incidence of cases of fever with cough/runny nose/sore throat should alert one to the beginning of the season.
Influenza spreads by droplets, just like COVID-19. The precautions to reduce the risk of transmission would be similar to those followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Take the annual influenza vaccine around the end of summer each year. The formulation changes every year based on the strains of influenza circulating.
During the influenza season, avoid crowded spaces. Try to maintain two-meter social distancing. A well fitted N95 mask is the most effective defence against droplet transmission.
People with diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic lung (including TB) / heart/liver/ kidney disease, smokers, pregnant women and those taking immunosuppressive medication, need to be especially cautious.
The management of TB is also aided by numerous lifestyle modifications. During the course of your tuberculosis treatment, incorporating lifestyle changes into your daily routine can aid in an early recovery and enhance your physical and mental well-being.
TB is a contagious disease. During the first phase of tuberculosis treatment, social gatherings are prohibited. Participate in your hobbies, such as painting or writing, or reading. It will keep negativity out of your life.
Taking the medication on schedule enables the maintenance of a specific drug concentration level in the blood. It is necessary for eradicating germs. Keep the TB medication schedule and adhere to it on a regular basis. Get in touch with your healthcare practitioner for assistance if you realise that you neglected to take your prescription that day.
A healthy diet is necessary for the body to have enough energy. Include fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as fruit juices, in your diet. Consume porridge, wheat, and ragi, along with pulses and milk products. Increase your intake of foods containing a high level of vitamin C and Vitamin E such as amla, orange, carrots, and nuts.
Take rest and adequate sleep. You should take sufficient rest to allow the body to heal internally. Sound sleep also promotes positive thinking and keeps you alert.
Never skip your regular check-up schedule. The routine check-up will assist the doctor in determining the efficacy of current therapy. Various tests are also used by the doctor to assess the impact of drugs on other organs such as the liver.
You should learn to manage stress and feelings during the tuberculosis treatment period. You could use meditation or yoga for this. These will assist you in dealing with stress during your tuberculosis treatment.
The treatment for tuberculosis continues for a relatively long time – six to nine months – compared to other bacterial infections.
FIT spoke to Dr RK Chopra, Senior consultant of chest medicine, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, who explains what a tuberculosis patient and those at risk must do to prevent flus.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)