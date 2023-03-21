In Photos: Does Your Skin Itch During Rains? Here's How You Can Prevent It

There's a higher risk of your skin getting rashes and allergies when it rains, thanks to all the humidity.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wear comfortable cotton clothes instead of anything tight or synthetic as they prevent the air from reaching the skin, causing excessive sweating which eventually leads to itching.
Avoid washing clothes with heavy antiseptic washing liquids.
Contaminated water coming in contact with skin can sometimes cause scabies. Consult a dermatologist if the itchiness persist.
Avoid bathing for too long bathing or using harsh soaps and body washes. These relieve your skin of naturally produced body oils. Use anti-bacterial soaps instead.
UV rays are really harsh during the rains. So even though it might not be sunny, apply sunscreen every day. If you are stepping out, re-apply it from time to time.
Wipe your entire body, from underarms to in between thighs dry post-showering.
People with diabetes need to be more careful as they are more susceptible to getting skin allergies and rashes during the rains.
Do not mix your personal belongings like clothes, towels, etc. together with someone you share your space with. Keep them separate as sometimes, infections can be contagious.
Wear footwear that allows your feet to breathe. If you've worn socks that got wet, do not re-wear them again till it's washed properly and dried.
Do not avoid moisturising, even though it's rainy season. Oil-based moisturizer are recommended as they create a thick, protective layer that stores the moisture for longer time.
Monsoon might not yet be here but rain showers were witnessed across Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. With unseasonal rains, come the itchiness of skin.
FIT reached out to Dr Chaitanya Singh, a Delhi-based dermatologist, who suggests how you can take care of your skin during the rains.