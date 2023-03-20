In Photos: The Dos & Don'ts Of Oral Hygiene

Without good oral hygiene, germs and bacteria can cause not just cause tooth decay, gum disease, etc. but also internal diseases.
(Photo: iStock)
Visit a dentist once every six months to get your teeth cleaned, along with getting checked for tooth decay, gum diseases, and any other potential problems.
Avoid consuming excessive amounts of acidic and sugary beverages.
Try to use soft-bristled toothbrushes as they are gentler on gums and make reaching under the gums easier.
Avoid smoking as it can lead to discoloration of your teeth and increase the chances of something as common as tooth decay to something as severe as mouth cancer.
Floss your teeth regularly as it is a very important part of oral hygiene and helps in removing food particles that get stuck in between your teeth.
Avoid using whitening toothpaste or bleaching treatments as they can lead to sensitivity and thinning of enamel.
Drink enough water to maintain a neutral level of pH (potential of hydrogen) in the mouth.
It's important to clean your entire mouth and not just teeth they're just a part of it and it goes beyond oral cavity.
Do not wait for signs of severe dental issues appear to see a dentist. Reach out to a dentist at the first sign of infection or symptom you notice.
Like all the other parts of your body, the mouth too has to deal with bacteria, and other problems, if not taken care of. Without good oral hygiene, germs and bacteria can cause not just cause tooth decay, gum disease, etc. but also internal diseases.
FIT spoke to Dr Aditi Upadhyay, Dental Surgeon, Max Hospital, Panchsheel, who tells us a few basic dos and don'ts for oral health.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)