Photos: For the 1st Time in 46 Years, Queer Writers' Stall at Chennai Book Fair

The Queer Publishing House was registered in November 2022, by the arts and culture wing of Trans Rights Now Collective.
(Photo Courtesy: Grace Banu/Twitter)
For the first time in 46 years of the Chennai Book Fair, the works of LGBTQIA+ writers are on display at a stall exclusively for themselves. The stall, managed by the Queer Publishing House, is featuring works of over 20 writers and their translations.
The Queer Publishing House was registered in November 2022, by the arts and culture wing of the Trans Rights Now
Banu (right), explaining the reason for launching their own publication, said, “Why do we need to approach the publications run by cisgender persons to get our books published?"
"We started a publishing house to promote works of queer writers as many face emotional and labour exploitation. After a fight, we now have the opportunity to showcase their works in this stall,” Banu told The New Indian Express.
Some prominent books include ‘Thirunangai Grace Banuvin Sindhanaigal’ by Grace Banu, ‘We are Not Others’ by Kalki Subramaniam, and ‘I am Vidya’ by Living Smile Vidya.
The permission for setting up a stall at the 46th Chennai book fair was given on 26 December. The fair will go on till 22 January.
The publication has three new books to watch out for: ‘RIP’ by S Negha, the first transperson to bag the Kerala State Film award; ‘Ennillirundhu Paar’ by Arun Karthik; Oru Kalaiyin Kavithaigal by Ajitha.
"Queer Publishing House is grateful for the continued support. We thank you all for standing by us. The authorities of the book fair finally had a word with us. They did not bother us to move the stall today," tweeted Banu, after the publishing house spoke about facing transphobia at the fair.
For the first time in 46 years of the Chennai Book Fair, the works of LGBTQIA+ writers are on display at a stall exclusively for themselves. The stall, managed by the Queer Publishing House, is featuring works of over 20 writers and their translations.
The Queer Publishing House was registered in November 2022, by the arts and culture wing of the Trans Rights Now Collective, a Tamil-Nadu body founded by trans rights activist Grace Banu to focus on injustice to trans people.
The Chennai Book Fair began on 6 January – and will be held till 22 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)