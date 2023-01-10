Photos: For the 1st Time in 46 Years, Queer Writers' Stall at Chennai Book Fair

For the first time in 46 years of the Chennai Book Fair, the works of LGBTQIA+ writers are on display at a stall exclusively for themselves. The stall, managed by the Queer Publishing House, is featuring works of over 20 writers and their translations.

The Queer Publishing House was registered in November 2022, by the arts and culture wing of the Trans Rights Now Collective, a Tamil-Nadu body founded by trans rights activist Grace Banu to focus on injustice to trans people.

The Chennai Book Fair began on 6 January – and will be held till 22 January.