In Photos: Delhi Book Fair Still As Loved Even in Smartphone Era

(Photo: Verda Subzwari/The Quint)
The Delhi Book Fair was launched on the heels of the remarkable success of the Kolkata Book Fair back in the 1970s. An annual affair now, the Delhi Book Fair is held at Pragati Maidan and is known for its fine selection of print editions by some esteemed authors. This year, the exhibition is held from 22 December to 26 December. The Quint brings you the mood on the ground on Day 1.
This is Saurabh's fifth visit to the Delhi Book Fair. It was in 2016 that he first put up a stall, which had a collection of handmade journals and posters.
"Reading is everything to me. Reading a book brings me peace – and the quest for this peace pulls me to this book fair every year without fail," Raman Taneja, 60, tells The Quint.
Preeti and Lalit visit the fair every year to upgrade their book collection.
"I am a big 'Potterhead'. Even though I have seen all the films, I only feel satisfied after reading the books because the films tend to miss the essence of the story," says Manan from Delhi.
"Books have their own value. How long can we allow our children to stick to the virtual world? Sooner or later, we have to let them switch to a book so that they can gain proper knowledge. It is our responsibility to encourage this generation to come back to books," says Preeti, who has put up her stall for the 26th time at the book fair.
The bookstall, owned by UK Jain, a businessman, being set up for the book fair.
Vishwas, who hails from Bhopal, has been coming to the book fair since 2006. "You rarely see teenagers at book fairs these days, but people who understand the value of books can always be found here or in libraries, no matter what era we are in," he tells The Quint.
"Urdu books and Urdu poetry are only preferred by people who are passionate about these things. It is no longer consumed as a daily routine or habit," says Ameer Ali from Delhi.
BD Choubey, 82, is a retired lawyer who visits the book fair every year religiously. He says that he spent his entire life reading books – and that reading is one of the few things that make him immensely happy.
"'Happy Science' is a religious organisation in Japan. These books make decent sales in India as well. This is our first time in India after the pandemic," says Satoshi from Japan.
"Relatability with our schoolmates is what brings us to book fairs. All of us have a common topic to talk about if we plan and read the same books at the same time. It's really fun," say Anya and Rohita.
'Student Edge' stall is unique. It has magazines especially made to inculcate reading habits and curiosity among children.
"People have phones now. Whatever they want to listen to, they have at their fingertips. But we still put up this stall with retro sangeet CDs, because for some people, 'old is gold'," says Karamveer.
A retro sangeeet CD collection.
Nupur, a PhD scholar, says that she brings her stall to the book fair every year because of the love she has for books. The books at her stall are about patriotism, moral values, and society.
"I have witnessed a difference of hell and heaven in the business of books. The entire book industry is down. NCERT books are one tap away for kids of this generation," says Bhaskar Jain.
Ruchika, a literature student, says that the smell of paper from books and the feeling of escaping reality and getting lost in a book is what still keeps her close to books even in the digital era.
Jeet makes diaries on his own and brings his stall to the fair every year.
Mohit's stall comes under the stationery section of this year's book fair edition. The lamps and décor items are made by hand by Mohit and his sister.
Many students, librarians, teachers, scholars, intellectuals, writers, and book lovers wait for the fair so that they can engage with the world's most talented authors and expand their personal libraries.
The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and National Book Trust (NTP) work together to organise this magnificent event each year in the national capital.
This year, the exhibition is held from 22 December to 26 December.
