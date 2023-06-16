20 Photos That Show How Meiteis and Kukis Have Lost Property Across Manipur

The Quint visited many sites of destruction and arson in Imphal and Churachandpur.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Langol, Imphal.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Game Village, Imphal.
A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur.
A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur.
A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur.
A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur.
A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Haokip Veng, Imphal.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Haokip Veng, Imphal.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Paite Veng, Imphal.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Khongsai Veng, Imphal.
A Hindu temple in Torbung, a place of worship for the Meiteis, burnt.
The foundation stone of the temple.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Mantripukhri, Imphal.
A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Mantripukhri, Imphal.
A commercial building that used to be run by Kukis in Imphal, now burnt and destroyed.
A Meitei house, burnt and destroyed in Churachandpur town area.
A Meitei house, burnt and destroyed in Churachandpur town area.
