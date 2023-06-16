Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201920 Photos That Show How Meiteis and Kukis Have Lost Property Across Manipur

20 Photos That Show How Meiteis and Kukis Have Lost Property Across Manipur

The Quint visited many sites of destruction and arson in Imphal and Churachandpur districts.
Saptarshi Basak
Photos
Published:

The Quint visited many sites of destruction and arson in Imphal and Churachandpur.

|

(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Quint visited many sites of destruction and arson in Imphal and Churachandpur.</p></div>

Langol and Game Village, in Imphal

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Langol, Imphal.

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Langol, Imphal.

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Game Village, Imphal.

Also ReadManipur: Kuki Family of BJP MLA's Driver, Murdered by Mob, Longs To Bury Remains

Torbung, in Churachandpur District

A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur. 

A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur. 

A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur. 

A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur. 

A Meitei house, burnt and demolished in Torbung area, Churachandpur. 

Also ReadAt New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Meiteis Rally for Peace in Conflict-Torn Manipur

Haokip Veng, Paite Veng, and Khongsai Veng, in Imphal

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Haokip Veng, Imphal.

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Haokip Veng, Imphal.

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Paite Veng, Imphal.

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Khongsai Veng, Imphal.

Also ReadManipur Violence | Escaping the Conflict, Kuki Families Find Safe Haven in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A Temple in Torbung, Churachandpur

A Hindu temple in Torbung, a place of worship for the Meiteis, burnt.

A Hindu temple in Torbung, a place of worship for the Meiteis, burnt.

The foundation stone of the temple. 

Also ReadGround Zero | Even the Police in Manipur Are Now Partitioned Along Ethnic Lines

Mantripukhri, Imphal

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Mantripukhri, Imphal.

A Kuki house, burnt and demolished in Mantripukhri, Imphal.

A commercial building that used to be run by Kukis in Imphal, now burnt and destroyed. 

Also ReadExplained: The Link Between Manipur's Poppy Cultivation and Ethnic Clashes

Churachandpur Town Area

A Meitei house, burnt and destroyed in Churachandpur town area.

A Meitei house, burnt and destroyed in Churachandpur town area.

Also ReadManipur Unrest: Amid Mass Displacement, a Mother Pleads To Find Her Missing Son

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT