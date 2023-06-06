At New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Meiteis Rally for Peace in Conflict-Torn Manipur

"My own sister, who was seven months pregnant, was stuck in an army camp for five days with no food or water. The day she was rescued by the army, she was not even in a condition to walk," Hanglem Robina from Churachandpur district, Manipur, told The Quint during a Meitei peace rally at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 4 June.

"I want to go back to my land, and I want safety measures," she added.