Ground Zero | Even the Police in Manipur Has Been Partitioned Along Ethnic Lines

"It's a life-and-death situation. I would rather stay in Imphal without a job, and eat half a meal a day, instead of going back to my posting in Churachandpur and live a sustainable life," said a Meitei assistant sub-inspector of police, who spoke to The Quint on the condition of anonymity. For the remainder of this story, they shall be referred to as 'Officer M', in order to protect their identity.

'Officer M' is one of the many Meitei police officers who used to be posted in the hill districts of conflict-torn Manipur, who have now, fearing for their life, returned to the valley. The state, after all, has witnessed what can only be called a de facto ethnic partition of the Meiteis and the Kukis.

In the days following the violence that broke out on the evening of 3 May, a complete transfer of the population has taken place. Meiteis who were based or posted in hill districts like Churachandpur have fled to Imphal and the areas surrounding it. Conversely, Kukis who had houses and jobs in Imphal have all returned to the hills.