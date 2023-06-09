Manipur Unrest: Amid Mass Displacement, a Mother Pleads To Find Her Missing Son

The violence in the state has claimed almost 100 lives and displaced at least 35,000 people so far.
Amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, families have been forced to flee their homes, seeking safety and refuge in other parts of the state, in neighbouring states, and across India.
One such family, the Ngangoms, shared their harrowing ordeal after escaping the violent outbreak in the Sugnu-Serau area.
Having experienced the horrors of allegedly armed Kuki militants, the Ngangom family's world was turned upside down on the night of 28 May when their house was set ablaze.
Ngangom Vijeta, one of the daughters, told The Quint, “All the houses in the Sungnu-Serau area have been burned down. We built our houses with our sweat and blood. Now, how will we rebuild them again?”
Ngangom, her husband, two sons, and three daughters managed to escape the area, but tragically, their youngest son, 18-year-old Ngangom Nevy, remains missing.
“My son is still missing. We don’t know his whereabouts since 28 May. We lost contact with his phone, he only said that he was hurt by a bullet,” said Ngangom.
The Ngangom family, along with over 200 individuals took refuge in a relief camp in Kakching district.
But their stay has been marred with challenges as they face uncertainty of the situation in the state and the fear for their missing family member.
The ongoing unrest in Manipur has triggered a mass exodus, with families from both communities, the Kukis and the Meiteis, escaping the violence.
