Wrestlers’ Protests: Patriarchy, Problems, and Private Agencies

The many issues highlighted by the wrestlers during their protest include funding, the control of the WFI on state federations, the influence of private sponsors such as Jindal South-West Foundation (JSW) and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), and monitoring of wrestler's activities.

In 2021, the WFI reached a tripartite arrangement with JSW and OGQ which would allow them to enter into contracts with any wrestlers, with the permission of the WFI. The private organisations will enter into contracts with 'emerging' wrestlers with the 'drive and potential' to win Olympic medals.

The JSWs and OGQs provide support to the wrestlers by providing them with physiotherapists, nutritionists, personal coaches, travelling expenses, equipment, food supplements etc. However, the relationship between the WFI and private sponsors became estranged after the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2022, the WFI president, in an interview, said that these private sponsors, such as OGQ and JSW, are 'spoiling the wrestlers'. The WFI tightened its grip over the working of these independent organisations, and soon after the Tokyo Olympics, the international coaches provided by the private organisations also left.

On one hand, many wrestlers and coaches believe that entering such organisations suits them as they provide professional and efficient training. A young male wrestler who has earned the organisation's sponsorship said, "My father is a milkman; companies like OGQ and JSW have supported me after my medal in providing much assistance, which I cannot afford." On the other hand, many look at these organisations with scrutiny.