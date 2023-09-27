Reserve For Deserved: Quota Within Quota a Dire Need in Women's Reservation Bill

If you are one of those people who is ecstatically celebrating the Women’s Reservation Bill, introduced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, and passed in both houses of the Parliament, it’s important that you remind yourself of the basics of feminism or gender equality.

It is the savarna feminist movement that does not understand that this country is diverse with different ethnicities, race, religious identities, and gender spectrums – but the beautiful core of this nation is corrupt with caste and religious bigotry.